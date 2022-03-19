Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival.

Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota.

Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts.

Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

