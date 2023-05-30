Hendriks makes emotional return to Guarantee Rate Field after cancer battle

In a heartwarming moment, Liam Hendriks, the closing pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, made a triumphant return to Guarantee Rate Field on Memorial Day.

The atmosphere was electric as both White Sox and Angels fans, along with his family, rose to their feet, giving him a standing ovation as he took the field.

Hendriks had been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma since revealing his diagnosis in January. In April, he shared the incredible news that he had entered remission.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In the team's 6-4 loss on Monday, Hendriks admitted he didn't showcase his best performance. But he remains optimistic and determined to bounce back.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks acknowledges applause from the crowd before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Servi Expand

Pedro Grifol, the manager of the White Sox, expressed his gratitude for the heartwarming reception Hendriks received from the fans.

Hendriks made six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte before returning to the South Side.