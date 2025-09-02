How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Enough of the preseason talk. The Chicago Bears will play meaningful football soon.

Ben Johnson will make his Bears debut, Caleb Williams will begin his second season as the Bears' starting quarterback and it all begins against a team that has everying to prove.

Here's how you can catch the Bears' season opener against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in primetime.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Vikings will be broadcast on ESPN on Monday Night Football, capping the first week of NFL action.

Joe Buck and Troy AIikman will have the call on ESPN, while Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings start time

Date: Monday, Sept. 8

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 7:30 CDT

The Bears are opening the 2025 season with some of the brightest lights in football. The Monday Night Football pagentry will commemorate Ben Johnson's first game as head coach of the Chicago Bears, as well as J.J. McCarthy's first-career start as the Vikings' franchise quarterback.

This will be a test that pits a hopeful Bears team that's dreaming of the playoffs with a new coaching staff that's willing to push them to the limit, against a Vikings team that's been there and done that. Last season, Minnesota surprised the league with an 11-win season and came within a win of clinching the NFC North. They'll be motivated to repeat that performance again this season.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions