Ian Happ homers in 10th, Cubs snap 4-game skid with 5-3 win over Giants

Ian Happ homered in the 10th inning, Nico Hoerner had three hits and also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Happ homered to center off Luke Jackson (4-2) with automatic runner Cody Bellinger on base.

Héctor Neris (7-2) struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for the win, and Porter Hodge worked around a first-and-second, no-outs jam in the 10th to complete his first save opportunity.

Happ acknowledged the Cubs struggles in close games this year, noting he hoped the win is something his team can build on.

"We’ve played a lot of them, we’ve been right there. … being competitive in games and giving yourself a chance a lot, but coming up on the right side of it, you know, I think we’re just trying to build off that momentum and keep that going into the next series," Happ said.

The Giants trailed 3-0 going into the sixth, when Jorge Soler’s two-out ground-rule double highlighted a three-run inning. San Francisco hadn’t advanced a runner past second before that.

Hoerner hit a two-run homer to left off Jordan Hicks in the third. The Cubs extended their lead later in the inning on Seiya Suzuki’s RBI triple.

Hicks gave up three runs in five innings in which he struck out seven and walked two.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said he summoned Jackson to pitch the 10th in part out of necessity, noting his bullpen has been taxed of late.

The Giants used six pitchers on Thursday and have used at least five in a game 38 times this season.

"We were using everybody, every day, and it was one pitch today," Melvin said of the pitch Happ homered off.

"I thought (Jackson) threw the ball better yesterday, I thought he threw the ball good again today except for one pitch, and it ends up being a homer."

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga bounced back from his worst outing, giving up three runs in six innings of five-hit ball.

The 30-year-old rookie from Japan, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs over the offseason, gave up 10 runs in three innings to the Mets on Friday in an 11-1 loss.

The Giants had a three-game win streak snapped. They were seeking their first four-game sweep of the Cubs since 2012.

"Obviously the Ian homer was a huge play in the game in the 10th just to give us a lead really," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

"We did a good job getting out in front. They got a nice sixth inning against (Imanaga) and our bullpen was terrific today, all four guys did a wonderful job."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Javier Assad (right forearm extensor strain) was placed on the injured list retroactive to June 24. … RHP Vinny Nittoli was signed to a major league contract and RHP Yency Almonte (right shoulder strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (left hamstring strain) is expected to be activated Friday, manager Bob Melvin said. … RHP Alex Cobb (left hip) and LHP Kyle Harrison (ankle) are scheduled to throw bullpen sessions on Friday, Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (4-3, 2.90 ERA) opens Friday’s series opener against Milwaukee. Taillon is 4-7 with a 3.20 ERA in 16 career appearances (15 starts) against the Brewers. RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.62) starts for Milwaukee.

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (6-6, 3.16) opens Friday’s series opener against the Dodgers. Webb is 4-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 14 starts against Los Angeles. RHP Landon Knack (1-1, 2.10) starts for the Dodgers.