IHSA Football Playoffs: scores and results from the second round

The Brief The IHSA football playoffs roll on. Here are the scores and results from the IHSA playoffs statewide. The tournament continues into the second round this weekend.



The IHSA football playoffs roll on.

Here are the scores and results from the IHSA playoffs statewide, as the tournament continues into the second round.

IHSA Football Playoffs Second Round

Note: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the AP

Class 8A

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Barrington 0

Huntley 42, Lane 0

New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23

Oswego 21, Naperville North 19

Class 7A

Downers Grove North 17, St. Rita 7

East St. Louis 64, St. Patrick 6

Prospect 35, Guilford 10

Class 6A

Harlem 17, Central 7

Normal West 33, Pekin (IL) 21

Wheaton North 36, Geneva 35

Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Class 5A

Wauconda 40, Belvidere North 14

Class 4A

Centralia 34, Mt. Zion 14

Sterling 49, Hillcrest 18

Class 2A

Johnston City 16, Newton 7

Class 1A

Heyworth 45, Fisher 7