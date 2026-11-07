IHSA Football Playoffs: scores and results from the second round
The IHSA football playoffs roll on.
Here are the scores and results from the IHSA playoffs statewide, as the tournament continues into the second round.
IHSA Football Playoffs Second Round
Note: Not all scores and results may have been reported to the AP
Class 8A
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Barrington 0
Huntley 42, Lane 0
New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23
Oswego 21, Naperville North 19
Class 7A
Downers Grove North 17, St. Rita 7
East St. Louis 64, St. Patrick 6
Prospect 35, Guilford 10
Class 6A
Harlem 17, Central 7
Normal West 33, Pekin (IL) 21
Wheaton North 36, Geneva 35
Wheaton Warrenville South 45, Riverside-Brookfield 14
Class 5A
Wauconda 40, Belvidere North 14
Class 4A
Centralia 34, Mt. Zion 14
Sterling 49, Hillcrest 18
Class 2A
Johnston City 16, Newton 7
Class 1A
Heyworth 45, Fisher 7
The Source: Results are from the Associated Press.