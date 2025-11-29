IHSA state football championships: scores and top performers from 2025 title games

Here are the scores and top performing players from the IHSA state championships in Bloomington-Normal at Hancock Stadium.

IHSA 2025 state football championships

Class 1A: Lena-Winslow 58, Brown County 13

The first half was all Lena-Winslow needed, as it raced to a 30-0 lead before Brown County got on the board. It's Lena-Winslow's first state title since the 2020 season.

Class 1A Top Performers: Lena-Winslow RBs Aiden Wild & Alec Schlichting

The Panthers got into the end zone eight times, and seven of those eight scores were thanks to Schlichting and Wild.

Wild rushed for a game-high 170 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground. Schlichting ran for 151 yards, two scores and helped the offense with a fumble recovery.

Class 2A: Wilmington 42, Maroa-Forsyth 6

Friday was Maroa-Forsyth's 10th appearance in the state title game in the last 19 years, but Wilmington had the upperhand. The Wildcats led 30-0 heading into the fourth quarter as they cruised to a title

Class 2A Top Performers: Wilmington RB Ryan Kettman & QB Billy Moore

Wilmington had four players find the end zone on Friday. Kettman found it twice, and dropped a game-high 137 rushing yards.

Moore also breached the century mark with 107 yards and a score on the ground. Moore also intercepted a pass on defense.

Class 3A: Byron 56, Tolono Unity 50

Byron entered the fourth quarter leading 42-29. and then the madness begun. Tolono staged a furious rally, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter and recovering the onside kick down 56-50. They had a chance to win, but Byron held on fourth down on its own 13 to seal the title.

The Byron Tigers won their fourth 3A state title since 1999.

Class 3A Top Performers: Byron's Caden Considine / Tolono's Dane Eisenmenger

Considine and Eisenmenger had days you'd only find in a video game.

Eisenmenger completed 42 of his 65 passing attempts for 545 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards for good measure.

Considine rumbled for 371 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 63 yards in the air and 13 total tackles.

Class 4A: Montini 47, Rochester 33

Leading 21-12 at halftime, Montini wasted no time throwing a punch in the second half.

Just 16 seconds in the third quarter, Montini quarterback Israel Abrams hit Luca Florio for a 79-yard touchdown. It was 28-12, and Montini never let up as it completed an undefeated season and won its eighth state title.

Class 4A Top Performers: Montini QB Israel Abrams

Abrams was the star as he threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the title game. He completed passes to five different receivers. As a runner, he added 59 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.