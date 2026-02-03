Chicago crime: 16-year-old among 2 shot in Woodlawn

The Brief Two teenagers were critically wounded in an early morning shooting on the South Side. Police found one victim outside and another inside an apartment. No one is in custody.



What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 2:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 67th Street. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive near an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

While canvassing the area, officers located an 18-year-old man inside an apartment who also had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the same hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police said two guns were recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.