Illinois State women rally in 4th quarter, win MVC tournament

Juliunn Redmond scored eight of her 21 points in the fourth quarter when Illinois State rallied to beat Northern Iowa 50-48 for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title.

The fourth-seeded Redbirds will make their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2008.

Maya Wong added 15 points for Illinois State, which lost its two regular-season meetings to Northern Iowa.

Karli Rucker, who had six points early in the fourth quarter, finished with 16 to lead the Panthers.

