Iowa 72, Illinois 65

Luka Garza bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points and No. 18 Iowa clamped down in the final four minutes to beat No. 19 Illinois 72-65 on Sunday.

Garza is the Big Ten's top scorer, but he didn't have a point in the first 15 minutes. He wound up making a career-high four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 overall.

He also had 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.

Andres Feliz scored 17 points for Illinois, which had won seven in a row.