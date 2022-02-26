Ja Morant scores career-high 46, Grizzlies beat Bulls 116-110

Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110.

The Grizzlies hung on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row.

They also stopped Chicago's six-game winning streak. Morant surpassed his previous high of 44 points.

Steven Adams added 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Grizzlies frustrated DeRozan even though the five-time All-Star scored 31.

That gave DeRozan 10 straight 30-point games. But he was 10 of 29 from the field, ending his NBA-record run of eight games of scoring at least 35 while shooting 50% or better.

