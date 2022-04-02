Jimmy Butler scores 22, Miami Heat beat Chicago Bulls 127-109 for 50th win

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro added 19 apiece, and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 127-109.

Bam Adebayo scored 16, and the hot-shooting Heat reached the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Miami also increased its lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games and moved within a win of securing homecourt advantage in Round 1 of the postseason.

If the Heat go 3-1 the rest of the way, they'll clinch the top seed in the East.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 33 points. DeMar DeRozan finished with 26.

