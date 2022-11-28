Jose Abreu to sign deal with Astros: reports

article
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 11, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Hender
CHICAGO - Veteran first baseman Jose Abreu is headed to the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports.
The deal is expected to be for three years.
The Astros have yet to confirm this information.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.