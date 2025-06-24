Ketel Marte hits home run as the Diamondbacks beat the White Sox 4-1

Ketel Marte hit a solo homer in the first inning, Alek Thomas and Geraldo Perdomo each had a seventh-inning RBI single and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night, Chicago's sixth consecutive home loss.

The Diamondbacks beat Chicago 10-0 in the series opener on Monday and have won five of their last six.

Chicago has lost 11 of its last 13.

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson gave up a run with seven strikeouts in five innings. Ryan Thompson (2-2) gave up a walk to Lenyn Sosa before he got Luis Robert Jr. to line out to end the sixth and got Edgar Quero to ground out in the seventh before he was replaced by Jalen Beeks. Shelby Miller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save of the season.

Jordan Leasure made his first career start after 65 relief appearances and was replaced by Mike Vasil (3-3) in the second inning. Vasil gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Robert hit a solo shot in the second.

Key moment

Randal Grichuk hit a one-out single and advanced to second when Tim Tawa reached on a throwing error. Brandon Eisert came on for Vasil and gave up an RBI single to Thomas before Tawa scored on a sacrifice fly by Herrera and Perdomo’s single drove in Thomas to give the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks are 19-7 all-time against White Sox, 11-3 in Chicago.

Up next

Zac Gallen (5-8, 5.60 ERA) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks against Sean Burke (3-7, 4.50) on Wednesday in the series finale.