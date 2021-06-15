Keuchel crisp thru 7, leads White Sox past Rays 3-0

Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading the Chicago White Sox past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced back from a 5-2 loss on Monday in matchup of the teams with the two best records in the majors.

Danny Mendick drove in a run and set up another as Chicago won for the fifth time in six and ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.

The White Sox and Rays entered with the two lowest team ERAs in the AL, but Tampa Bay’s rotation took a hit after an MRI showed ace Tyler Glasnow had a partial tear in an elbow ligament and a flexor strain. The right-hander said he won’t have surgery for now, and instead will try to strengthen the area.

Mendick played second base in place of rookie Nick Madrigal, who underwent season-ending surgery earlier in the day to repair tears in his right hamstring.

Keuchel (6-1) was sharp throughout this one, striking out five and walking one. Aaron Bummer pitched a scoreless eighth and Liam Hendriks worked around two singles in the ninth for his 18th save.

Rays rookie Shane McClanahan (2-2) allowed two earned runs on seven hits in five innings.

Mendick grounded a sharp single with two outs in the fourth to drive in Andrew Vaughn from second. Leury Garcia scored from first when left fielder Randy Arozarena’s throw skipped under catcher Francisco Mejía.

Engel led off the fifth with his third homer in seven games since coming off the injured list to make it 3-0.

WACHA IN

With Glasnow out, Rays manager Kevin Cash plans to insert veteran righty Michael Wacha into Tampa Bay’s rotation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Cash confirmed there was no timeline for Glasnow’s return and that the team would seek additional opinions. Tampa Bay put the righty on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham.

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech, who hasn’t pitched since May 26 (strained left hamstring) threw off the mound on Tuesday. … Madrigal was hurt last week trying to beat out a grounder and the White Sox held out hope he might recover to play again this year.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.81) starts in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. The Rays hadn’t named a starter before Tuesday’s game began.