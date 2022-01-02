Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Illinois State 81-76 in OT

Ben Krikke had 18 points to lead five Valparaiso players in double figures as the Beacons turned back Illinois State 81-76 in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Trevor Anderson added 14 points and six assists for Valparaiso (8-6, 1-1).

Sheldon Edwards finished with 12 points -- hitting a 3-pointer and four free throws in the extra period.

Antonio Reeves had 24 points to pace the Redbirds (8-7, 1-1).

Sy Chatman added 23 points. Chatman sank 1 of 2 free throws with 7 seconds remaining to send the game to OT.

