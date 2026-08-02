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Lewandowski scores 2 goals in Fire home debut as Chicago beats Charlotte FC 2-1

By The Associated Press
Associated Press
Sports
Published August 2, 2026 6:46 AM CDT
Published August 2, 2026 6:46 AM CDT
What Robert Lewandowski brings to the Chicago Fire FC
What Robert Lewandowski brings to the Chicago Fire FC

What Robert Lewandowski brings to the Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire are back in action Saturday at Soldier Field with their new forward Robert Lewandowski.

CHICAGO (AP) - Robert Lewandowski scored two goals, including the winner, in his home debut for the Fire, helping Chicago beat Charlotte FC 2-1 on Saturday.

Stellar home debut

What we know:

Lewandowski, who made the move from FC Barcelona in a two-year deal with Chicago, equalized in the 20th minute off a screamer from outside the box that tied the game at 1.

He connected on his second goal of the night in the 68th minute with a go-ahead shot to the bottom left corner to seal the win for the Fire (9-6-2), who played their first home match in over two months.

Pep Biel gave Charlotte (7-7-4) an early lead with a shot from the right side of the box on an assist from Idan Toklomati.

Charlotte pushed for an equalizer late and earned a corner in stoppage time, but Chicago held on to preserve the one-goal lead.

Charlotte entered the match unbeaten in its last two games, but dropped its third straight against the Fire.

Up next

What's next:

Charlotte: Takes on Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup group stage play on Tuesday.

Chicago: Visit Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup group stage play on Thursday.

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