Marcus Stroman pitches 8 sparkling innings, Cubs beat Mets 4-2

Marcus Stroman pitched eight efficient innings to help the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Nico Hoerner homered in Chicago’s second straight victory since coming home after a 2-7 trip. Seiya Suzuki also drove in a run with a double off Japanese countryman Kodai Senga.

Stroman (4-4) threw just 88 pitches in his longest outing of the season, 59 for strikes. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two.

Francisco Álvarez hit a two-run shot in the third, but that was it for the Mets. Stroman helped himself by starting a 1-6-3 double play in the sixth, and then pounded his chest in celebration.

Mark Leiter Jr. worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Senga (4-3) labored through five innings for New York, allowing three runs and six hits. Coming off a dominant performance against Tampa Bay, the rookie right-hander struck out six and issued a season-high five walks.

After Álvarez connected for his sixth homer, Chicago responded with three runs in the bottom half of the third. Dansby Swanson doubled home Hoerner, and Suzuki added a two-out RBI double off the wall in left. Suzuki then scored on Mike Tauchman’s single.

Hoerner connected for his third homer in the sixth against Drew Smith. It was his first homer in his fifth game since returning from a left hamstring strain.

Chicago’s Christopher Morel extended his hitting streak to his first 13 games this season with an infield hit in the fifth. But his homer streak ended at five games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: C Omar Narváez (left calf strain) is slated to play for Class A Brooklyn on Thursday and Saturday before moving his rehab stint to Triple-A Syracuse. ... Manager Buck Showalter said C Tomás Nido (dry eye syndrome) is "very close to being ready." Nido is 3 for 15 with a homer and two RBIs in four rehab appearances with Class A St. Lucie. ... RHP Elieser Hernandez (right shoulder strain) threw a live BP session on Wednesday. ... RHP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain) is working his way through a throwing program at the team’s facility in Florida. The team is hoping to send him on a rehab assignment in July. ... OF Tim Locastro had surgery on his injured right thumb Tuesday.

Cubs: RHP Nick Burdi was placed on the 15-day injured list after he had an appendectomy on Wednesday morning. RHP Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. ... RHP Codi Heuer (recovery from Tommy John) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Iowa.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.68 ERA) and Jameson Taillon (0-3, 8.10 ERA) start on Thursday night. Carrasco is making his second start for New York since he was sidelined for more than a month by right elbow inflammation. Taillon has a 12.08 ERA in four May starts for Chicago.