Teen charged in Loop mass shooting that left 7 kids wounded

The Brief A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in a Loop shooting that wounded seven teens. Police say the gunfire erupted during a large gathering near North State Street last November. The teen was later arrested and faces multiple additional felony charges.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a mass shooting in the Loop that left seven teens wounded during a large gathering last November.

What we know:

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with seven counts of first-degree attempted murder, seven counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

After 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, the teen started shooting into a large group of people who were gathered on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North State Street, police said.

Two girls and five boys, ranging between 13 and 17 years old, were wounded in the shooting. They were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Roughly 90 minutes later, police said the 17-year-old robbed a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 600 block of East 102nd Street.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. He was also charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, the teen was on probation for robbery at the time of the incidents.

The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report.

Dig deeper:

After the shooting downtown, Mayor Brandon Johnson told the young people of Chicago that they should not attend unauthorized events advertised on social media.

"Because of the reckless behavior of a few individuals, we have families devastated, and our downtown residents are hesitant to leave their own homes," he continued.

"The holiday season is a time when we come together as a city. It's when we spend time with our families and our loved ones," Johnson said. "This is the opposite type of behavior that anybody wants to see. We have too many guns and too many young people who don't value their own lives or the lives of others, and when we have a setback like this, it just reminds us of the long road that we have to build the city that we all want to live in."

Cook County Crime Stoppers had previously offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

What's next:

According to court records, the teen's next court date is set for 11:30 a.m., Feb. 25. He will remain in custody until that date.