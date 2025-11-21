Chicago police swarm downtown after shooting following tree lighting event

The Brief Chicago police responded to a reported shooting near State and Randolph streets late Friday, hours after the city’s Christmas tree lighting. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) said at least five people were shot, one critically, and multiple officers were injured with "mace and stun guns." Police have not confirmed those details; FOX 32 Chicago is working to gather more information.



Chicago police swarmed the downtown area Friday night after a shooting occurred just hours after the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. near State and Randolph streets.

Police have not released details about the shooting or the number of victims. However, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) said at least five people were shot, including one in critical condition.

300 juveniles rioting in the Loop now, at least 5 victims shot, one critical with life threatening gunshot wound to torso. Multiple police officers attacked and injured with mace and stun guns, at least one PO hospitalized. — Alderman Hopkins (@AldermanHopkins) November 22, 2025

Hopkins also said multiple officers were attacked and injured with "mace and stun guns," and at least one officer was hospitalized. He claimed about 300 juveniles were "rioting" in the Loop, though police have not confirmed those details.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chicago police swarm downtown after reported shooting following tree lighting (FOX 32 )

FOX 32 Chicago is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.