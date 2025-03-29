Mavericks outlast Bulls 120-119 to pad lead in play-in race

article

Klay Thompson scored 20 points, P.J. Washington added 19, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Chicago Bulls 120-119 on Saturday night.

With the win, Dallas moved 1 1/2 games ahead of idle Phoenix for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis chipped in 18 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie posted 14 points and 11 assists as the Mavericks won for the second consecutive game and fourth in their last five.

Dallas led by 11 points late in the fourth, but Chicago trimmed the deficit to 118-116 with 8.6 seconds remaining. Thompson made two free throws two seconds later, and the Mavericks avoided fouling Nikola Vucevic, who nailed a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left.

Rookie Matas Buzelis scored 28 points for Chicago, while Vucevic and Coby White each had 25. The Bulls had won four straight and nine of their last 11 games.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Dallas, Sacramento, and Phoenix are battling for the final two play-in spots in the West.

Bulls: Chicago, aiming for a season-best fifth straight win, missed a chance to close in on the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key moment

The Mavericks allowed Vucevic a clean look at his final 3-pointer, preventing a repeat of the Bulls' late-game heroics seen in their win over the Lakers earlier in the week.

Key stat

Dinwiddie was 5-of-8 shooting in the fourth quarter, including a layup with 36 seconds remaining.

Up next

Both teams are in action Monday night. Dallas hosts Brooklyn, while Chicago visits Oklahoma City.