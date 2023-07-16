Michael Jordan mobile memorabilia store coming to Chicago

Michael Jordan fans may want to start budgeting now.

A mobile memorabilia store for the Chicago Bulls star will hit the streets of Chicago later this month.

The collection will feature between 10 and 15 items including Air Jordans, jerseys and other memorabilia signed by the NBA legend.

But here's the catch. The items for sale will range from $8,000 to $20,000.

The truck will be stationed in the North Clark Street parking lot near Rizzo's Bar & Inn in Wrigleyville from July 27 to 29.