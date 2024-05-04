MLB announces uniform changes for 2025 season after facing major criticism

article

The players voiced their complaints, and the league listened.

On Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in partnership with Nike, the league’s official uniform supplier, that changes to the new uniforms unveiled this season will be made for the 2025 season.

"Player and club feedback is extremely important to us," Manfred said in a statement. "Together with Nike, we listened to our players and, as a result, we are addressing their concerns."

Complaints that surfaced during spring training included see-through pants and the overall quality of uniforms, which some players criticized as "cheap." The New York Yankees made headlines in March when fans could see the players sweating through their uniforms.

The issue resurfaced last month when ​​ Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene split his pants while sliding to home plate in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to the MLB’s website, the league began working on uniform changes with Nike and Fanatics in 2018. They were designed to provide 25% more stretch and dry 28% faster. Nike was responsible for designing the new uniforms while Fanatics was tasked with production.

But the response to the new uniforms was less than enthusiastic.

MLB said the biggest concerns that will be tackled include larger lettering on the back of jerseys and "individual pant customization." It will also address the discoloration that is caused by players sweating.

For an immediate fix this season, MLB is working to find a solution to the "slight color difference" between pants and jerseys that some teams with gray uniforms deal with. Those uniforms are expected to go out to those teams by the second half of the season.

"We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best," Manfred added.

