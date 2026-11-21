The Brief Nebraska has done it. The Cornhuskers beat Ohio State, snapping a 31-game skid against ranked teams. The game had massive College Football Playoff implications, too.



Nebraska has done it.

The Cornhuskers beat Ohio State, snapping a 31-game skid against ranked teams in a game with massive College Football Playoff implications.

Nebraska 31, No. 16 Ohio State 28

The backstory:

A decade’s worth of pent-up frustration came pouring out after Nebraska went into victory formation, Anthony Colandrea took one last snap and kneeled, and thousands of fans came rushing onto the field to celebrate the end of one of the most hard-to-believe streaks in college football.

Nebraska, the proud program that ranks eighth in all-time wins but has been in a down cycle for most of the last 25 years, finally broke its 31-game losing streak against Associated Press Top 25 opponents with a 31-28 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

"We've got to give credit to the fans because we all know it's not easy being a Husker fan," center Justin Evans said. "But it’s harder being a player for the Huskers. All the fans that support us through the hard losses who still told us to keep our heads up, this one is for them — 100%."

By the numbers:

Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder to Quinn Clark midway through the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game. The Huskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) not only ended their Top 25 skid, they also quashed Ohio State's hopes of getting into the College Football Playoff.

They did it with a physical run game led by Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee and a clutch performance by Colandrea, who threw for 200 yards and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on a misty afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3, No. 14 CFP), who close the regular season next week against rival Michigan, lost a third game to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

"It’s just difficult because you have so many guys that you know pour their heart into this stuff, and it’s difficult to choke down a season like this," Ohio State center Carson Hinzman said. "But, damn, we got one more game, and luckily for us, it’s the most important game we have all year."

The Huskers had blown fourth-quarter leads and lost to Indiana, Oregon and Washington this season, and there surely was some anxiety among the 85,000 fans when Ja'Kobi Jackson crashed into the end zone from a yard out with 3:52 left to make it a three-point game.

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 21: Nebraska Cornhuskers fans storm the field after a Big Ten football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov 21, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire vi Expand

Colandrea picked up 5 yards to convert a third-and-2 just ahead of the two-minute timeout and ran for 6 more on a third-and-5 with under a minute to play. He took one more snap, and then the fans came out of the stands.

"Sometimes you have to be great when everybody tells you you’re not very great," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. "And you have to be great before your time of breakthrough. Or you have to be great even after they say you used to be great. Today I called on them all to go be great. Not to be special and not to be different. This wasn’t some big upset. We didn’t have some crazy game plan. We didn’t trick them. We played our style of football."

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith, who came in as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against a Nebraska defense playing without its best cornerback, the injured Andrew Marshall.

The Buckeyes tied it 21-all when they went 76 yards in 14 plays after the second-half kickoff, with Bo Jackson crashing into the end zone from a yard out.

Nebraska got a short field to open the fourth quarter after Jacory Barney returned a punt 21 yards to the Ohio State 38, and John Hohl’s 33-yard field goal put the Huskers up 24-21.

The Huskers got the ball right back near midfield when Jamir Conn broke up a pass intended for Smith. The ball popped up and Victor Evans III came down with it.

Rule bulled ahead for a first down on fourth-and-1, and five plays later Colandrea hit Clark in the end zone to make it a 10-point game.

The win came on senior day, which made it even more special, Rhule said.

"They came here at a time the program was losing and they stabilized it," he said. "They went to a bowl game. They erased that. They went to three bowl games. It was time to win this type of a game. Not because of something anyone says outside, but because they’re capable and they’re able."

Incoming CFP Shake-up

Big picture view:

Ohio State came into Saturday with a shot to nab an at-large College Football Playoff berth. After jumping six spots following a win over Northwestern, the Buckeyes were a couple of upsets away from being back in the top 12.

This loss to Nebraska all but guarantees the Buckeyes will not clinch a spot in the CFP's field of 12.

The disappointing season in Columbus – marred by injuries to Julian Sayin and a struggling defense – will end in a non-CFP bowl game. Meanwhile, the list gets narrower for the CFP. With one week left in the regular season, the committee might eliminate Ohio State as another team might leap into the discussion,

Key takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had won eight straight against Nebraska but this time they were outmuscled on both sides of the ball. They managed just 76 yards rushing and 335 total, their second-lowest production of the season.

Nebraska: The Huskers hadn't beaten a Top 25 opponent since a 35-32 win over Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016. This was their highest ranked win since they knocked off No. 6 Michigan State 39-38 on Nov. 7, 2015.

Up next

Ohio State: Visits No. 13 Iowa on Friday.

Nebraska: Hosts Michigan on Saturday.