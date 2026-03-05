NFC Contender hires ex-Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive assistant

Matt Eberflus is back in the NFL as a defensive coach.

This time, the former Chicago Bears head coach will partner up with an NFC contender, according to reports.

What they're saying:

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly hired Eberflus as their assistant head coach of defense, Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Eberflus will fill the role in San Francisco vacated by Gus Bradley, who left to be the defensive coordinator for the Titans. Eberflus will work under new 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was fired by the Falcons this offseason.

Eberflus and Morris bring head coaching experience to the San Francisco defense, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan presides over the offense.

By the numbers:

Eberflus moves to San Francisco after one season as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

In Dallas, Eberflus' defenses struggled. The Cowboys' defense allowed a 68.5 percent completion percentage to opposing offenses, which tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the third-worst completion percentage allowed in the league.

The Cowboys also allowed the most passing yards in the league and the second-most passing touchdowns. The Dallas' run defense tied with Buffalo for the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league and allowed opposing running backs to average 4.7 yards per carry, which was the sixth-worst average allowed in the league.

However, Eberflus' defenses in Dallas started when the team traded All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys did acquire Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams from the Jets, but not until the trade deadline. In San Francisco, Eberflus will work with a defense that includes Nick Bosa, Fred Wagner and more established players.