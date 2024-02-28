NFL Combine: Caleb Williams highlights Day 2, followed by Bears meetings with defensive players

The NFL Combine show rolls on. This year, it seems everything starts with Caleb Williams.

Here are key moments from the second day of the NFL Combine, highlighted by a player the Chicago Bears have been linked to for months.

Caleb Williams speaks on Bears

The USC quarterback will not participate in workouts, but he will take part in the player media availability on Friday. Before that, he spoke to ESPN and cleared some air.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams told ESPN. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited."

That's a stark contrast to the media reports from seemingly everyone was speaking for Williams, except for Williams himself.

Williams is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, no matter if the Bears or someone else have that pick. The decision for months has been haranguing Bears fans as much as its been looming over the franchise: trade Justin Fields or trade the No. 1 overall pick.

Williams spoke to ESPN about the legends of Chicago, like Michael Jordan and Walter Payton. He also spoke highly of the Bears' situation as a whole.

"Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense," Williams told ESPN. "For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

The Williams decision remains the No. 1 priority

Leading off nearly every hour, something has to be talked about regarding Caleb Williams.

It's the latest take on what the Bears should do. It's the latest development on where Williams stands. It's Williams walking down the Indiana Convention Center hallways.

If this has been the standard for each day the Bears have been present, and even when they're not, it's fair to assume this will continue to be the theme all week long.

It's a contrast to last season, when trading the first-overall selection was up for debate. This draft cycle brings a different feeling.

What to make of the Bears' defensive meetings

On Wednesday, Laiatu Latu, Jared Verse, Chop Robinson and Darius Robinson all said they have or will meet with the Bears.

These are all the consensus top-rated pass rushers on the board. Both Chop and Darius Robinson are both considering rising prospects, who have early second- to late-first round grades. Verse and Latu are all considered top-15 prospects, along with Dallas Turner.

Turner did not say if he had or was going to meet with the Bears, but it's hard to imagine the Bears not meeting with a versatile pass rusher when the coaches have done nothing but openly wish for versatility.

Guys like Latu and Verse, on the other hand, boast productivity.

Verse has 18 sacks across the last two seasons, while Latu has 23.5 over the last two seasons.

Specifically, Verse is known as a power rusher. He was asked what he thinks about lining up opposite Montez Sweat.

"To land with a veteran guy as young guy, he’ll be able to direct me in the right path," Verse said. "I hope I can get the guidance I need."

Latu, specifically, nearly aced the Bears' icebreaker

Matt Eberflus said yesterday he'll ask prospects darts or putting. That ice breaker wasn't lost on Latu.

He nearly aced it.

"I got really close to that bullseye," Latu said. "That was so funny to me that they had me do that."