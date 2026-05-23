Northwestern lacrosse clinches spot in fourth-straight national title game, earning rematch with UNC

Top-ranked Northwestern lacrosse beat No. 4-seeded Johns Hopkins 16-11 to clinch a berth in Sunday's national championship game.

This sets up a rematch of the 2025 national title game in Evanston.

What we know:

The 'Cats are heading to their fourth consecutive national title game, and are aiming for their second national title in four years.

Senior attackers Madison Taylor and Maddie Epke scored four goals apiece, while Taylor also added four assists in the evening to record a game-high eight points.

Junior attacker Taylor Lapointe picked a perfect time for a career game, recording a career-high five assists.

Northwestern's stellar second quarter helped the 'Cats take control of the game. They outscored Johns Hopkins 6-0 to take a commanding 10-3 lead into halftime.

What's next:

North Carolina dominated Maryland 16-6 to advance to Sunday's national title game.

The No. 2-seeded Tar Heels beat NU in the 2025 national title game, and are looking for a second-consecutive national championship.

This sets up a national title game at 11 AM on Sunday at Northwestern Medicine Field in Evanston. Northwestern will be the first school to host a national title game since Princeton in 2004.

"It's going to be a day we're going to remember for the rest of our lives," Taylor said, according to NU athletics. "That was so special having all the student athletes and all the students and everyone that's part of being able to set this whole thing up for us. So much goes into what we got to see this week. It's just really special being a part of this."

What they're saying:

"Today was just a really special day for our program," NU lacrosse coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said, according to Northwestern athletics . "I can't thank everyone enough that has done everything to get this championship here and to make this championship special. Today was a day that we will remember forever. Just to have the opportunity to play in that environment, we're really blessed and grateful."