Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald returns to football at Loyola Academy

Ousted Northwestern University head coach Pat Fitzgerald is back on the football field in a smaller capacity.

Fitzgerald is volunteering with high school football power and Wilmette institution Loyola Academy.

The school confirmed the news on Thursday, saying Fitzgerald, a Northfield resident, underwent training, completed a background check, and signed a code of conduct agreement to meet the school’s coaching and volunteering requirements.

Fitzgerald was fired from Northwestern in July in response to hazing allegations.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in connection to the hazing scandal.