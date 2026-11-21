The Brief Notre Dame football hosted the SMU Mustangs in a Saturday night tilt. The Irish remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a win over SMU. Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Notre Dame's final regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium against SMU.



There was no let down for Notre Dame.

The Irish remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a win over SMU on a Satutday where chaos happened nationwide.

Here's what we liked and what we didn't like from Notre Dame's final regular season game at Notre Dame Stadium against SMU.

Notre Dame football likes

No Saturday scaries:

On the same day where Indiana lost to Washington, UCLA lost to Michigan and BYU needed three overtimes to beat Kansas, Notre Dame looked rather dubious after a 70-yard rush on one of the first offensive plays of the game.

After that, defensive stud Luke Talich exited with an injury. Jordan Faison had his second fumble in as many games.

Even though SMU got embarrassed by Wake Forest last week, they’re no slouch at 7-3. The Irish righted the ship, though. They’ve done that by winning in the "middle eight," or the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

In Notre Dame’s last three games, they’ve won the middle eight. Notre Dame football’s PR account on X pointed out the Irish were 14-0 against Miami, 17-7 against Boston College and 10-0 Saturday against SMU. That’s a 41-7 middle-eight advantage in the last three games,

Late in the third quarter, Notre Dame even pitched a goal-line stand to stall the Mustangs at the Irish 2-yard line to preserve a 24-3 lead.

Notre Dame avoided any upset alerts with a defensive-minded game and an offensive game that took advantage of a SMU defense that allowed some bigger plays.

Jayden Sanders:

Notre Dame will have life without Leonard Moore, if you can believe it. The three-year starter, presumed All-American and winner of some postseason award – we’re not sure yet which one, but just trust us here – will most likely go pro after this season.

When that happens, Jayden Sanders will be the next man up. It’s fair to get excited about it, too.

Sanders had an interception on Kevin Jennings to end an offensive threat. He diagnosed plays well and reacted physically.

He’s next up for Notre Dame. He's giving the Irish reasons to get excited.

Charles Jagusah:

Jagusah has not played a down for Notre Dame since the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

He got in on Spencer Porath’s 44-yard field goal, blocking for the kick.

That’s a feel-good moment for him and the team. Jagusah fractured his left humerus in a UTV accident in July 2025. After that, he underwent multiple surgeries to correct the injury. This includes a bone graft last March. He also dealt with nerve damage in that arm.

"He's never played a game at Notre Dame Stadium," Freeman said earlier this week. "He's played in a couple of games, but he's never stepped on the field in a game at Notre Dame Stadium."

Jagusah has now. It was a feel good moment.

Notre Dame football dislikes

Injuries:

The good news was that Braunte Johnson, Notre Dame’s preseason boundary safety, was active for the first time since Week 1.

The bad news was his replacement, Irish defensive MVP and hero of the Miami game Luke Talich, left the game after the first defensive series. He was ruled out for the game before the first quarter ended, which is never a good sign. He returned to the sideline with crutches and a walking boot on his right foot.

Star cornerback Leonard Moore also exited after taking a shot, holding his shoulder. He returned to the game, though.

Notre Dame’s defense could not afford any more injuries. They’ll have to see what Talich’s status is for next week and beyond.

Starting slot receiver Jaden Greathouse also left the game with a hand injury and was ruled out in the second quarter.