Oden leads DePaul past Louisville ending Blue Demons’ 5-game skid

Jeremiah Oden scored 22 points and Chico Carter Jr. scored 14 points and DePaul ended its five-game losing streak by beating Louisville 75-68 on Saturday.

Jaden Henley and Da’Sean Nelson each scored 10 points for the Blue Demons (2-7) who shot 51% (25 for 49) despite just 34.8% (8 for 23) from 3-point range.

Mike James scored 18 points, Skyy Clark scored 16 points and reserve Ty-Laur Johnson 10 points for Louisville (4-5).

Emmanuel Okorafor’s layup with 5:50 before halftime pulled Louisville into a 20-all tie and it was the closest Louisville found itself for the remainder. DePaul closed the half outscoring Louisville 18-2. Oden’s layup before time expired to intermission made it 38-22 at the break.

In the second half, the Cardinals closed within 41-32, 48-40, and 53-47 — the latter with 9:33 left — on Tre White’s layups but they couldn’t get closer. Leading by six, Oden responded with a 3-pointer, Terry made a jumper and layup and in less than a couple of minutes DePaul’s lead was back to double digits. Clark’s 3 pulled Louisville within 62-54 with 4:43 left, but again, Oden responded with a basket and DePaul maintained safe distance to seal it.

Louisville and DePaul have a long history as former conference mates in Conference USA and the Big East. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 38-23 and have won 18 of the last 22. Louisville is now 17-13 against the Blue Demons in Chicago.

Louisville hosts Arkansas State on Wednesday.

DePaul hosts Northwestern on Dec. 16.