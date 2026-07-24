Forget riding off into the sunset, Patrick Kane wants to win with the Chicago Blackhawks once again

The Brief Patrick Kane is a Blackhawk once again. He met with reporters on Friday to explain why he returned to Chicago. Kane made it clear it's not a nostalgia play: he wants to win.



Patrick Kane is back. He plays for the Chicago Blackhawks again, and all feels right in the Chicago sports world.

Even Kane can’t ignore the nostalgia. The No. 88 jerseys can freely populate the United Center as arguably the most popular Blackhawks player of all time energized the fan base by signing a two-year deal Thursday.

"It’s great to be a Blackhawk again," Kane said at a press conference on Friday.

But, it’s more than just nostalgia.

This isn’t a farewell tour for Kane. He made it clear he’s not coming back to ride off into the sunset.

He’s coming back to win with the Chicago Blackhawks once more.

Big picture view:

Kane can’t run it back. Not really, after all his running mate, Jonathan Toews, officially retired from the NHL earlier this summer after a year in Winnipeg.

Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Johnny Oduya and others from the dynasty Kane helped create have all ended their careers. The only player that Kane can commiserate with is Teuvo Teräväinen, who Kane won a Stanley Cup with in 2015.

Kane still remains. Even at 37, he was adamant his body feels good enough to continue his NHL career that’s made him one of the best American-born skaters the NHL has ever seen.

"My body still feels pretty good," Kane said. "I want to learn more as a player, too."

It’s an interesting thought, thinking Kane can learn from some of the Blackhawks players who have yet to turn 25. This includes the new-look ‘Hawks, led by Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Anton Frondell, Bowen Byram, Oliver Moore, Roman Kantserov, Spencer Knight and more.

The difference is stark. Kane said it jokingly that Frondell is closer in age to Kane’s son, Patrick III, than he is to Kane.

The present-day Blackhawks do have talent, though. Kane has already been amazed by what Bedard brings.

"It’s my 20th year in the league," Kane said. I saw passes I’ve never seen before coming from him."

But, Kane wants to remain in the game and do what he’s always done, which is help the Blackhawks win games and be one of the most productive players on the ice.

"I want to get better, learn from the coaches, learn from even the young players, learn from Connor and Frankie (Nazar) and all these young guys that have so much potential and kind of pave their own way into the league as well," Kane said. "Do all those things, help the team win, help the team score. I mean, that's kind of always what I've been known to do is help produce."

Related article

The other side:

Kane never shut the door on a return. Even when he made his first return to the United Center in 2024, he made it clear the door remained open for a return.

But, the Blackhawks needed to oblige. Shortly after in 2024, around the NHL Combine, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson shut the door on any potential return for Kane.

Now, the present-day Blackhawks roster offers a different need.

This young team needs offense. This young team also needs leadership. Who better to help this team along than a player that’s won at the NHL level, won in the city of Chicago and knows what it means to be one of the best Blackhawks to ever lace their skates.

"The nostalgia is a very nice aspect of it," Davidson said. "We’re ready to continue to take steps."

The Blackhawks want to take the next step with Nazar, Bedard, Kantserov, Byram and the other young players who can ascend to being Bonafide NHL players.

Kane can provide that. Even though this is a different team with different faces under different leadership, Davidson saw the benefit of what Kane can bring in multiple aspects.

"From an organizational standpoint and roster standpoint that the time was right," Davidson said. "We're bringing him in to contribute to the hockey team here."

What's next:

Still, it’s hard to ignore the nostalgia.

When Kane returned to the United Center to play with Detroit, he heard the national anthem.

Was it always that loud, he thought to himself. He said Friday he wondered if he took it all for granted.

He doesn’t have to worry about that now.

Kane can help usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey and be an integral part of how they win and sustain success.

This isn’t the same as when the Bulls brought Scottie Pippen back to the roster in 2003. Then, Pippen was at the end of his career. Kane would have been Hawks' third-leading scorer last season had he been on the roster.

Kane will be a top-six forward to start. Showtime wants to keep the show rolling in Chicago again.

"I want to be a big player here," Kane said. "I want to help the team win."