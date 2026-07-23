Showtime! Blackhawks bring back franchise legend Patrick Kane on a 2-year contract

The Brief It's showtime again in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Patrick Kane. The franchise icon is returning to the team where he became one of the best American-born skaters to ever play.



He's back.

One of the best Chicago Blackhawks players to ever don a Blackhawks sweater is returning to Chicago.

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Patrick Kane on a two-year deal.

What we know:

The Blackhawks announced Thursday morning the team has agreed to terms with forward Patrick Kane on a two-year contract. The deal carries a $8 million salary cap hit.

The contract will run through the 2027-28 season.

Kane was reportedly choosing between the Blackhawks and his hometown Buffalo Sabres. He played the last three years with the Red Wings and was still an effective player, recording 57 points on 16 goals and 41 assists in 67 regular-season games in Detroit.

It was originally thought Kane wouldn't return to Chicago. Not because of a lack of interest on his part, but because Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson closed that door after he traded Kane to New York in a move that signaled the franchise closed the door on the 2010 decade.

"I don’t foresee us going back on that," Davidson said in 2024.

This week, however, Davidson signaled a different tune.

"We’ll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open," Davidson said on the radio show OverDrive on TSN 1050 Toronto. "He’s a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he’s not wearing our jersey. We’ve got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Patrick Kane, so we’ll leave him to that decision, and we’ll see where he ends up when that day comes."

That's now come to fruition.

The Blackhawks have officially brought back the three-time Stanley Cup champion, who brought the ‘Hawks three championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Kane has also made 11 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his career, recording 138 points on 53 goals and 85 assists in 143 postseason games.

Kane now returns to Chicago ranking second in franchise history in 779 assists and 1,225 points. He ranks third in franchise history with 446 goals and 1,161 games played.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how close Kane was to signing with Buffalo.

If he did sign with the Sabres, there wasn't a guarantee that Kane would have been a top-six forward. In Chicago, he gets to be a top-six player right away while retaining his status as one of the best to ever play the game.

Big picture view:

Kane comes to Chicago at a time when the team is looking to take the next step in a rebuild that's spanned the better part of a decade.

The Blackhawks have their unquestioned star in Connor Bedard. They've needed offensive help next to him with a top-six forward. Kane brings that offensive firepower right away.

Bedard marveled at the idea earlier this week,

"I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but we'd all be so excited to have a player like that but also a guy like that," Bedard said.

Bedard will miss the beginning of the regular season after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he'll have a chance to revel in a franchise icon's return.

"I can't imagine his first game back at the (United Center)," he said. "Just the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him."

Now, Bedard gets some much-needed offensive help while Kane gets to play the final chapter of his career with the chance to be the best Chicago Blackhawks player to ever don a Blackhawks sweater.

It made sense for both parties.

What they're saying:

"Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport," Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He’s shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn’t be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago’s brightest lights."