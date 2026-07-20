Chicago weather: Severe storms, flooding possible; tornadoes can't be ruled out

The Brief Wildfire smoke will gradually clear Monday afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail and heavy rain tonight. Cooler, sunny weather returns by midweek before temperatures climb again this weekend.



Much of the chatter this morning was about the lingering wildfire smoke in the area. Thankfully, conditions were nowhere near as bad as last week, and the smoke is expected to clear through the afternoon and evening.

Severe storms, flooding threaten Chicago

It's going to be a warmer day today versus Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The wind picks up from the southwest, too, around 10-20 mph.

The bigger focus now is on the threat of severe weather later this evening and into tonight. We are tracking an incoming feature that could lead to some rather rambunctious activity after sunset tonight. The top concerns would be damaging wind gusts and hail. Those wind gusts could cause issues with power if trees or lines get knocked down. Rotation cannot completely be ruled out either, but the overall odds for tornadoes in our area appear lower — but not zero!

I am more concerned about potential flooding in some cases. We've gone 14 straight days with no measurable rain officially in Chicago. You would think the ground is ready to soak things up, but with the recent heat and sunshine, that ground is dry and hard. Dumping buckets of rain on that dry ground causes it to actually pool, not get soaked up right away. So again, don't be surprised by localized high water in spots. The rainfall rates may be extremely high at times tonight.

Overnight, lingering storms appear likely through about 4 a.m. with heavy rain a continued threat. Lows should be in the 70s tonight, warmer than last night. Rain and strong storms should depart by daybreak Tuesday.

What's next:

Wildfire smoke should be gone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our chances for rain will also be gone as another dry spell begins. Expect a fair amount of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s Tuesday. By Wednesday, it gets a bit cooler for this time of year as highs may not make it out of the middle 70s.

More sunshine and 70s on Thursday with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As we head toward the weekend, it starts to warm back up under a mainly sunny sky: middle 80s Friday, upper 80s to near 90 for Saturday and Sunday.