Schaumburg Boomers welcome Opening Day with new ballpark features, promotions

Monday is opening day for the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team and Wintrust Field is ready to go.

The 2024 season will be filled with excitement, thanks to a combination of renovations and fun promotions, according to Michael Larson, executive vice president and general manager.

"Well, we spent a lot of time this offseason putting cool things in the stadium, a lot of upgrades from the suite level, and fan stuff on the concourse and all over the place. I'm really excited just to see the fans out," Larson said. "You spend eight months planning, you spend eight months crossing every ‘t’ and dotting every ‘i’ so you just want to see people get out and enjoy it."

"There's a brand new Kidzone out in left field. It's a nice turfed area. It's going to be a nice space for families to come out -it's a free space, so you don't have to shell out an extra five bucks. It's all free and it's got seven new branded inflatables including a 45-foot obstacle course, a 20-foot slide and a whole bunch of other fun stuff," Larson said.

The team is a local MLB Partner League professional baseball team, and four-time Frontier League champions. Some of these Boomers players could end up in the major league one day.

The Boomers will run promotions all season designed to lure fans.

"We are known for our fireworks tonight and we do have 21 of those coming up this year but we also have some great special entertainers coming in. We have giveaways throughout the year the first will be the Hawaiian shirt giveaway on Saturday on Memorial Day weekend," Larson said.

Monday’s game starts at 6:30 p.m.. Reserved seats run $16 and lawn seats go for $12. Parking at Wintrust Field is free. While the stadium holds 7,000 people, it’s sold out several times. And Larson expects this year to be better than ever.