Chicago Sky GM insists star Angel Reese will be on the roster 'until I hear differently'

WNBA star Angel Reese will be on the Chicago Sky’s roster "until I hear differently," general manager Jeff Pagliocca said Friday.

The Sky suspended Reese for the first half of a game last week for comments deemed "detrimental to the team." She questioned the franchise's talent in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 07: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 80-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowle Expand

What we know:

Reese did not take the court for the Sky after the announcement. The team listed her as dealing with a back injury for its final three games, raising speculation about her long-term future in Chicago.

"Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who’s had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago," Pagliocca said. "Obviously we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates, she spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She’s a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They’re constant, and they’re productive."

The Sky (10-34) finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season. They went 1-13 without Reese, who led the league in rebounding (12.6 a game) and double-doubles (23). She led the team in scoring (14.7 points) and assists (3.7).

Chicago dealt with a rash of injuries, most notably losing point guard Courtney Vandersloot to a torn knee ligament seven games into the season.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Hailey Van Lith #2, Ariel Atkins #7 and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky look on from the bench in the second quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 07, 2025 in Las Veg Expand

Nonetheless, the Sky have struggled since drafting Reese seventh overall out of LSU in 2024. They have won 23 of 84 games. Reese told the Tribune the team has "to get great players" this offseason or else she might consider leaving.

Pagliocca, who has been a target for fan criticism, reiterated his commitment to getting it right and said more resources would be available this offseason than in previous years.

"I’m appreciative that we have passionate fans that want to see winning," Pagliocca said. "We feel the same. And I know I have full support from ownership. We have great conversations. There’s a lot of mutual respect there."

Pagliocca added that he has "all the respect in the world" for first-year coach Tyler Marsh.

"I think he’s the guy for the job," he said.