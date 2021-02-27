South Dakota Coyotes defeat Illinois State Redbirds 27-20

Carson Camp threw for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns and South Dakota's defense helped key the Coyotes in a 27-20 comeback win against Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

The seventh-ranked Redbirds built a 17-0 lead before South Dakota's defense triggered Illinois State's implosion.

The Coyotes forced fumbles on two straight drives and came up with an interception on a third, and the offense returned the favors with a field goal and a pair of touchdowns in succession during a four-minute span to tie the score at 17 before halftime.

