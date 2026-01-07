Stewart scores career-high 31 points to lead short-handed Pistons past Bulls, 108-93

article

Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 31 points to help the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Chicago Bulls 108-93 on Wednesday night.

Detroit won for the fourth time in five games despite playing without All-Star Cade Cunningham (wrist) and fellow starters Tobias Harris (hip) and Jalen Duren (ankle).

Stewart, who had his previous best of 26 points against Memphis on Nov. 3, scored 11 points in the first quarter. Two-way player Daniss Jenkins added six rebounds and a career-high 15 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu had 24 points for Chicago, which has lost three straight. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Matas Buzelis also had 20 points.

Chicago led 77-76 at the end of the third quarter, but Detroit scored the first seven points of the fourth to go up 83-77.

The Bulls were unable to get anything going offensively in the fourth quarter. They missed 12 of their first 16 shots, including eight of 10 3-pointers, and turned the ball over three times.

That, and a 14-4 edge on points in the paint, allowed Detroit to build a 101-87 lead with two minutes to play.

Up next

Bulls: Host Miami on Thursday night.

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

___