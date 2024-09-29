Takeaways from the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 4

The Chicago Bears must've loved being home.

After two weeks of struggling offenses, the Bears pieced together success on offense and defense to give the home crowd something to cheer for.

The Bears' offense put up 24 points – without help from the special teams or the defense – in a 24-18 win over the Rams on Sunday. The Bears improve to 2-2 on the season.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears' second home game of the season, welcoming the Rams of Los Angeles to Chicago.

Shane Waldron adapted

When the Bears struggled to get into any sort of offensive identity in Weeks 1 through 3, the news hit on Thursday the Bears' offensive leadership team of Caleb Williams, Marcedes Lewis, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet met with Waldron about the offense needing to be more aggressive.

While the Bears didn't re-invent the Greatest Show on Turf on Sunday, they did have some rhythm.

After going exclusively out of the shotgun in goal-to-go situations last week, Waldron opted for a mix from under center and the gun. That led to the Roschon Johnson's one-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Another aspect that worked well on Sunday was the operation. The Bears got their offensive calls in quicker, and that gave Williams more time to read the Rams' defense and change the play if he needed to.

The combo of Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift worked

It took a while to get off the ground, but the Bears' rushing attack had an identity this week.

It was a one-two combo of Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift.

Swift got a chance to use his shifty skills, which came in handy on the Bears' last drive of the first half. His 24-yard catch and run on a screen play set up a field goal to cap the one-minute drill.

On the Bears' first drive of the third quarter, Johnson toted the rock in between the linemen and grounded out yards which turned into first downs. That led to a nine-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

The combo of Johnson and Swift opened up the passing game, and also allowed Williams to hit Moore and also run the ball himself on some zone read plays.

The game fell squarely on the offense's shoulders, and the offense came through

On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Rams' Kyren Williams plowed through the goal line for a score.

The Bears' defense halted the two-point conversion, but that was the first time the Rams converted in the red zone on Sunday. It made the game a 17-15 Bears' lead, and put the onus on the Bears to stay aggressive.

After so many counted out the Bears' offense through the first three weeks, and the unit responded with a resounding performance on Sunday.

The Bears' first offensive drive of the fourth quarter lasted just two minutes, but it ended with a D'Andre Swift 36-yard score where he located the gap in the defense, attacked it and outran the defense to put the pressure on the Rams' offense.

The Rams' offense, in turn, put the game on the Bears defense's shoulders.

The Bears' defense with the lead is aggressive

For the second time this season, the Bears gave their defense a lead in the fourth quarter.

With that lead, the Bears spared no souls.

They pursued Matthew Stafford on pass plays and penetrated through the Rams' offensive line on run plays. The Rams picked up chunk plays, but it felt like it was only a matter of time before the Bears' defense got home.

Why not call up a blitz? On second and long, Jaquan Brisker got home on a safety blitz. That made it third and 20. The Bears held on third and forced a field goal.

The Rams don't go away easily, though. They had a chance to take the lead with a drive starting at the 6:25 mark in the fourth quarter. The Bears' defense forced a three and out.