Tracking the Chicago Bears selections on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have made it to the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Follow along here as we track the Bears' selections on the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears Day 3 Draft Picks

The Bears are slated to have four selections in Day 3 of the draft:

No. 129

No. 144

No. 239

No. 241

Originally, the Bears just had three selections on Saturday.

But, the Bears traded out of No. 60 overall on Friday. They moved back nine slots with the Tennessee Titans while adding pick No. 144.

Chicago Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft

Here's a look at whom the Bears have selected so far in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears add speedy receiver Zavion Thomas

Featured article

Bears add to tight end room with Sam Roush

Featured article

Bears nab their center of the future in Logan Jones

Featured article

Behind the trait that endeared Dillon Thieneman to the Chicago Bears