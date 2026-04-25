Tracking the Chicago Bears selections on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday. The Chicago Bears have made four selections, so we asked CHGO Sports Podcast host Mark Carman to give his takes on what the team has done so far.
The Chicago Bears have made it to the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Follow along here as we track the Bears' selections on the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Chicago Bears Day 3 Draft Picks
The Bears are slated to have four selections in Day 3 of the draft:
- No. 129
- No. 144
- No. 239
- No. 241
Originally, the Bears just had three selections on Saturday.
But, the Bears traded out of No. 60 overall on Friday. They moved back nine slots with the Tennessee Titans while adding pick No. 144.
Chicago Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft
Here's a look at whom the Bears have selected so far in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Chicago Bears add speedy receiver Zavion Thomas
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Bears add to tight end room with Sam Roush
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Bears nab their center of the future in Logan Jones
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The Chicago Bears added to their offensive line with the No. 57 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. And they took one of the best centers in America in doing so.
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