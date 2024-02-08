UIC beats Illinois State 61-56 to snap an eight-game losing streak

Christian Jones scored 13 points as UIC beat Illinois State 61-56 on Wednesday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Flames (9-15, 2-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Rivera was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Toby Okani shot 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Myles Foster led the Redbirds (11-13, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kendall Lewis added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois State. Dalton Banks also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Filip put up eight points in the first half for UIC, who led 33-28 at the break. Okani’s layup with 14:55 left in the second half gave UIC the lead for good at 40-38.