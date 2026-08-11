UIC becomes first Chicago institution to add jersey ads patches on athletic uniforms

The Brief UIC has followed in the footsteps of some of the biggest athletic departments in the nation. Like Ohio State and Notre Dame, UIC has reached an agreement to put jersey patch ads on Flames athletic uniforms. The deal will begin immediately in the 2026-2027 academic school year.



In the growing Name, Image and Likeness era of college athletics, UIC athletics have followed in the footsteps that some of the bigger programs have taken.

The Flames have become the first Chicago-based and MVC institution to display jersey patch ads on their athletic uniforms.

Big picture view:

UIC has announced partnerships with Are You Really Winning? and UI Health to put both organizations’ marks on all 18 Flames' team uniforms beginning with the 2026-27 academic year.

The Flames’ women’s soccer team will be the first UIC program to wear the new patches when the team opens its season at Ohio University on Aug. 12. The team will display them in its home opener vs. Eastern Illinois on Aug. 16. As noted in a release, UI Health has been a partner with UIC athletics for decades. UI Health has partnered with UIC Athletics through sports medicine, healthcare services and collaborative campus initiatives.

Are You Really Winning?, a statewide public awareness campaign funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services that seeks to prevent problem gambling and connect individuals with resources and support.

"As an official NCAA uniform patch sponsor, we are incredibly proud to see UIC student-athletes represent the UI Health brand," UI Health Senior Director of Marketing & Strategic Communications Rachel Paus said in a statement. "The Flames embody the same values we strive to deliver every day — dedication, resilience, teamwork and excellence. This partnership is about much more than visibility; it’s about supporting the overall well-being of students and demonstrating our commitment to serving the entire UIC community and the people of Chicago."

This follows in the footsteps of programs like Ohio State and Notre Dame, who have announced patch ads on their jerseys this season.

Notre Dame's agreement with SoFi is reportedly a six-year deal that will bring between $18 to $20 million annually to the university.

While it's unclear how much revenue this will bring to the university and the athletic department, UIC is the next program to follow in those footsteps in an era where NIL can change a program's future instantly.

What they're saying:

"As collegiate athletics continues to evolve, we’re committed to identifying innovative partnerships that not only strengthen the long-term future of UIC Athletics, but also reflect the values and mission of our university," UIC Director of Athletics Andrea Williams said in a written statement. "UI Health and Are You Really Winning? are organizations that share our commitment to improving lives through education, athletic excellence, student-athlete development and community engagement. These partnerships represent far more than a new revenue opportunity — they demonstrate how athletics can serve as a powerful platform to elevate meaningful causes, create lasting community impact and enhance the student-athlete experience. We’re proud to be leading the way nationally with a model that is uniquely UIC."