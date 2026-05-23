2026 FIFA World Cup: U.S. Men's National Team is reportedly set
The U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be officially set on May 26.
That roster has reportedly leaked early.
The Guardian reported the 26-man roster for Team USA. Here's what the reported roster will look like.
U.S. Men's National Team Roster
According to The Guardian, the U.S. Men's National Team is as follows:
Goalkeepers (3): Matt Freese, Chris Brady, Matt Turner
Defenders (10): Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Auston Trusty, Joe Scally
Midfielders (6): Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman
Forwards (7): Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas
Big picture view:
Two of the biggest omissions were Diego Luna and Tanner Tessmann. Both were left off the roster. Tessmann has been dealing with a muscle strain injury, which could play into the reason why he was left off the roster.
Zendejas was reportedly selected for the roster, even despite not being with the team since September.
The Source: Roster information and reporting was originally by The Guardian.