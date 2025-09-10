How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Week 2 TV channel, live stream info, start time

After a disappointing collapse in Week 1, the Chicago Bears don't have time to dwell on the past.

They have a road contest against another NFC North rival coming up quickly against the reigning division champs.

Here's how you can catch the Bears' Week 2 tilt against the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson's first game against his old team.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Lions will be broadcast on FOX during the noon hour.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will have the call on FOX, while Megan Olivi will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Time: Noon

The Bears get a chance to rebound, but will have to topple the reigning NFC North champs if they want to get back on track.

The Lions will host the Bears as both teams are eying a win to move past a disappointing Week 1. While the Bears led for most of Monday's game, the Lions were put into submission by the Packers and never looked like they were in sync. Ben Johnson will look to keep that trend going against his old team in his first game against the Lions since becoming the Bears' head coach.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: @ Detroit Lions

Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions