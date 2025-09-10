How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Week 2 TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a disappointing collapse in Week 1, the Chicago Bears don't have time to dwell on the past.
They have a road contest against another NFC North rival coming up quickly against the reigning division champs.
Here's how you can catch the Bears' Week 2 tilt against the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson's first game against his old team.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
TV: ESPN
Stream: WatchESPN
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Lions will be broadcast on FOX during the noon hour.
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will have the call on FOX, while Megan Olivi will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time
Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Time: Noon
The Bears get a chance to rebound, but will have to topple the reigning NFC North champs if they want to get back on track.
The Lions will host the Bears as both teams are eying a win to move past a disappointing Week 1. While the Bears led for most of Monday's game, the Lions were put into submission by the Packers and never looked like they were in sync. Ben Johnson will look to keep that trend going against his old team in his first game against the Lions since becoming the Bears' head coach.
Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24
Week 2: @ Detroit Lions
Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)
Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions