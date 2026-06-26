Welcome, Caleb Wilson. The future of the Chicago Bulls is ahead of you

Caleb Wilson left little room for doubt.

The No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft was brought to Chicago as the next cornerstone the Bulls are hoping to build upon.

Whether the 19-year-old is up to that task will come to light. What he doesn’t lack is the talent, nor the confidence in that talent.

"I expect to have Rookie of the Year," Wilson said.

He’s competing with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer for that right. That’s on top of saying he wants to be one of the best players to ever play the game.

Yet, there’s no hesitation. There’s just his confidence. That confidence is why he could live up to the high expectations he's put on himself as he joins the Chicago Bulls.

Welcome to Chicago, Caleb. There’s an entire future in front of you. Feel free to shape it however you’d like.

Big picture view:

The pressure Wilson’s putting on himself seems immense on paper. That’s because it is.

Only three Bulls have ever won NBA Rookie of the Year honors: Michael Jordan in 1985, Elton Brand in 2000 and Derrick Rose in 2009.

Doing so would be a good sign. Rose and Jordan went on to win MVPs with the franchise to go along with having their jersey numbers retired after their playing career ended.

Wilson will have to beat out the other three – Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer, and perhaps others – to win Rookie of the Year. He’s not too concerned about that, either.

The confidence came out as bright as the summer sun.

"I played all of them," Wilson said. "You know what happened when I played them."

The best part about his statement was that he’s right.

When Wilson played Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer this season, North Carolina went 2-1. He averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Boozer was the only one to outscore Wilson in their head-to-head matchup 24 to 23. Dybantsa was the only one to beat Wilson, but that was an exhibition game.

Wilson still paced or outplayed the other three. He deserved the right to be mentioned with the trio.

If he played in the NCAA Tournament instead of nursing a hand injury, he might have been selected over one of those three. We’ll never know the true answer to that.

We will find out what Wilson can do against those three and the rest of the rookie class soon, too.

"I’m a competitor, and I get to play them in Summer League, too," Wilson said. ‘Whatever needs to be done to prove that I’m on the same level or I’m better, we’ll do it."

What's next:

Wilson expects to be better, to be the Rookie of the Year and to be a star in this league.

He won’t get there overnight. The best players in the NBA are do-it-all stars who are just as big or even bigger than him.

Luka Doncic is 6-foot-8, two inches shorter than Wilson, and won the league’s scoring title with 33.1 points per game. At 6-foot-10, Wilson will also compete against the likes of NBA All-Star veterans Kahwi Leonard, Kevin Durant and more. Wilson said he modeled his game after former MVP Nikola Jokic; he’ll soon face him on an NBA court.

Lest we forget, Victor Wembanyama is 7-foot-5 and was brought the Spurs to the NBA Finals in Year 2.

There’s so much Wilson is putting on himself by saying what he wants. Speaking it into existence is part of it.

But, Wilson wants it known that he wouldn’t speak it if he didn’t believe it was attainable.

"Me saying I want to do something and me putting the actions behind it and becoming a great player, all things that I feel like I'm capable of," Wilson said. "Striving to be the greatest ever, it is a bold thing to say but that’s what I’m striving for."

It’s much better than openly striving for the opposite.

Even then, Wilson carries with him a perspective that’s as big as his confidence.

That might be a bigger separator between him and other rookies than his skill or confidence.

"I’m not striving to be an average or mediocre player," Wilson said. "If I reach that goal, then I do. If I don’t, then at least I know I tried."