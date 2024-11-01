What to make of the Chicago Bears' injuries and potential replacements ahead of Sunday's game vs. Arizona

The Chicago Bears injury report ballooned in a week.

This week, the Bears have listed their starting and backup left tackles as out for this weekend's game against Arizona, putting the offensive line in a tough spot.

Furthermore, two key defensive starters are questionable for Sunday, which would hamper the Bears defense against a Cardinals' offense that features Kyler Murray, James Connor and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Here's what to make of all the injury developments on Friday heading into the weekend.

What's next at left tackle?

Friday's injury report lists Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadije out this weekend.

Those two were the Bears' starting left tackle and back up left tackle. Next up would be four-year veteran Larry Borom, who has been on injury reserve since the preseason. Borom's 21-day practice window to return has been open, and he has practiced with the first time all week.

"Larry has been working in there," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. "We feel really good about that. We want to make sure we’re not moving multiple spots. We’ll see where that goes but Larry has done a good job there. Our right side is the right side and it should be pretty solid there."

Eberflus said the Bears don't want to move multiple spots around on the offensive line if they can help it, which reiterates what the coaches have said all week about movement around the offensive line.

"There is always benefit if we can get away with it being a one position move so that way you have someone who can fill right in and you’re not taking two guys and putting them out of position. But again, we have to evaluate each week, what puts the best five out there in positions they feel comfortable with."

Interior lineman Ryan Bates also had his 21-day practice window activated this week. The reserve guard and center was placed on injured reserve after the Week 1 win over Tennessee. Guard Teven Jenkins was listed as questionable, although he did practice Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Bates is questionable for Sunday. Eberflus said he's comfortable activating Borom; he's not sure yet about activating Bates.

Whatever does happen, the Bears are going to make as few moves as possible.

"You always think about things and you always go through all the scenarios," Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan said Thursday. "Because where guys are at, each case is different and we'll do whatever it takes to put the best five out."

What's next for the defense?

The Bears will be without safety Jaquan Brisker for a third-straight game as he recovers from his concession symptoms.

Those symptoms are still materializing, which is why Brisker hasn't left concussion protocol.

Edge rusher Montez Sweat is also questionable with a shin injury that ruled him out of the final minutes of the loss to Washington. The Bears gave Sweat some rest on Friday after he practiced on Thursday.

"We're just giving him another day of rest and we'll see where it goes through the next 48 hours," Eberflus said. "We thought rest would be good for his injury."

The Bears also have Kyler Gordon listed as questionable. His hamstring strain held him out of Sunday's game against Washington.

Getting Gordon's ability to make tackles in the open field at the nickelback position would be invaluable for the Bears.

"I've never had a real hamstring strain," Gordon said. "It's all first time, feeling it out."

Brisker is the only major defensive player listed as out; Time will tell if Sweat and Gordon will play Sunday against Arizona.

Will there be discipline for Tyrique Stevenson?

Mums the word there, for now.

Much like on Wednesday, Eberflus said he's going to keep all potential decisions or discipline for Stevenson in house.

"I appreciate the question. I’m not going to talk about who is going to be starting there at that particular spot," Eberflus said. "Again, I’ve talked to Tyrique. He’s had a really good week of practice, he’s done well with refocusing in. I apricate his efforts moving into the next phase which is Arizona."

Eberflus kept passing on the chance to answer questions about Stevenson, but did talk about what it means if a player doesn't start a game.

"We have rotations for a reason," Eberflus said. "It could be competition, maybe a guy is coming back his workload needs to be down and it can’t be a full game yet. It could be various things."