White Sox decline their $14 million option on star shortstop Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox declined their $14-million option for next season on two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and bought him out for $1 million on Saturday.

The bat-flipping face of the franchise, Anderson led the majors with a .335 batting average in 2019 and made All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022. But he was dogged by injuries the past two years, including a sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness in 2023.

Anderson is set to hit the free-agent market following his worst season. He batted .245 with just one homer and 25 RBIs in 123 games.

Chosen by Chicago with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft, Anderson is a career .282 hitter with 98 homers and 338 RBIs over eight seasons. He hit 82 homers from 2017 to 2021, but has just seven over the past two seasons.

Anderson has also been prone to lapses on defense. He led the majors with 26 errors in 2019 and had 15 last season, including one as a second baseman.