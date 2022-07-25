White Sox legend Minnie Minoso inducted into Hall of Fame

White Sox legend Minnie Minoso is officially a member of the baseball Hall of Fame.

Minoso was inducted Sunday night, seven years after his death.

Minoso became the first Black Cuban to play for the White Sox and homered on the first pitch of his first career at-bat on May 1, 1951.

He played 12 seasons with the White Sox, was a nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Electrifying left-fielder from Cuba blazed path for generations of Latino ball players to follow as the first dark skinned Latin-American to play AL or NL," the plaque honoring Minoso read in part.

In addition, Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday night.

O’Neil was a three-time All-Star Negro World Series champion, and longtime scout and coach for the Cubs.