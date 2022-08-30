White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue

Expand / Collapse search

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa paces through the dugout during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Aug. 26, 2022. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue.

The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday.

La Russa’s absence was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to Chicago general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo stepped in as acting manager.