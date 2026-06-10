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White Sox move atop AL Central for 1st time since 2022 with series win over Braves

Associated Press
White Sox
Published June 10, 2026 11:10 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 11:10 PM CDT
Southside Magic: Why the White Sox success isn't a trick | Chicago Sports Tonight
Southside Magic: Why the White Sox success isn't a trick | Chicago Sports Tonight

Southside Magic: Why the White Sox success isn't a trick | Chicago Sports Tonight

Sam Panayotovich is joined by ESPN's Jesse Rogers to recap an incredible finish at Rate Field last night. What was it like to be in attendance and locker room for Braden Montgomery's walk-off home run in his first MLB game? Also, will the White Sox be buyers at the trade deadline if they continue to keep pace? Plus, was last night's Cubs loss in Colorado rock bottom and is Craig Counsell's seat starting to get warm?

Davis Martin threw six scoreless innings for his ninth win as the Chicago White Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the AL Central.

The White Sox have won seven straight at home and nine of 13 overall, including two straight against the major league-best Braves. Chicago moved one-half game ahead of Cleveland, which lost to the New York Yankees earlier Wednesday. This is the latest in the season the White Sox have led their division since 2021.

Martin (9-2) recorded his third outing of at least six innings without allowing a run this season. He gave up six hits, struck out six and walked one as he matched Aaron Ashby and Gavin Williams for the major league lead in victories.

White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery, who doubled and hit a game-ending homer in his big league debut Tuesday, had two more doubles Wednesday.

Chris Sale (8-5) allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Braves.

The White Sox went ahead in the fourth when Derek Hill singled in Montgomery, then scored on a grounder by Luisangel Acuña.

The Braves got on the board in the seventh against reliever Sean Newcomb when Miguel Vargas couldn't handle a grounder to third from Ozzie Albies, allowing Jorge Mateo to score from first base. Bryan Hudson pitched the ninth for his third save.

Chicago's Chase Meidroth extended his on-base streak to 21 games and his hitting streak to 11 games with an infield single in the third.

Martin stranded seven baserunners, pitching out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second by striking out Mateo and getting Austin Wynns to line out.

What's next:

Braves LHP Martín Pérez (4-3, 3.02 ERA) starts the final game of the series Thursday against White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (5-1, 4.40).

White SoxSports