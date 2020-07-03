White Sox pitcher Kopech misses start of camp due to personal matter

article

Chicago White Sox prospect Michael Kopech missed the start of summer camp Friday due to a personal matter.

General manager Rick Hahn said he doesn’t have a timeline for the return of the 24-year-old right-hander.

“Given the time we’re living through together I will try to answer the question that’s probably now at the top of everybody’s mind and just share the fact that currently Michael is healthy,” Hahn said on a video conference call.

Kopech is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.

He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on March 26 and likely would have began the year in the minors had the season started on time, but it was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. Now Kopech is in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation depending on how long he is away from the team because of the personal matter.

“I know it’s very general and I’m not going to get more specific than that, other than we fully support Michael and are going to provide him whatever time and resources he needs and look forward to seeing him in the future,” Hahn said. “This doesn’t just apply to Michael, this applies to everything related to this entire season. You know, things are a little bit day to day.”

Kopech was acquired by Chicago in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. He made his big league debut in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four starts.

Hahn said infielder Cheslor Cuthbert also missed the start of the camp because of travel issues coming from Nicaragua. Cuthbert is expected to join the team next week.