White Sox reliever Ian Hamilton on injured list

The Chicago White Sox placed reliever Ian Hamilton on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a sore right shoulder.

The White Sox also transferred utilityman Leury García (sprained left thumb) to the 45-day injured list. Veteran infielder Cheslor Cuthbert was brought up from Chicago’s alternate training site in Schaumburg, and left-hander Bernardo Flores was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.

Manager Rick Renteria said García had an MRI that showed a severed ligament, requiring surgery.

“Looks like October would be the potential return for him,” Renteria said.

Hamilton has no record and a 4.50 ERA in four appearances this season. The IL move was made retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he recorded one out and was charged with two runs in an 8-4 victory at Detroit.